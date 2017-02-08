State Sen. Shilling criticizes priorities of Senate, after passing anti-union bill
Criticism of priorities after the Wisconsin state senate passed a bill Wednesday that is seen as another attack on unions. On the floor of the Senate, La Crosse state Senator Jennifer Shilling expressed frustration that the senate was not tackling more pressing things.
