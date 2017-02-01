State rep. Jill Billings, others, speak to save Affordable Care Act
The Save My Care tour brought its bus to the WEAC union office on French Island, where local legislators spoke in support of the health care law. State rep Jill Billings of La Crosse criticized the Republican approach in Washington, to move ahead with a repeal before having a back-up plan ready.
