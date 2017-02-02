'Save My Care' bus tour visits La Crosse supporting Affordable Care Act
It was part of the 'Save My Care' bus tour, a two month national tour with stops scheduled from coast to coast. The tour features the stories of more than 30 million Americans who would lose health care if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.
