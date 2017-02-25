MOSES Conference wraps up at the La Crosse Center
The three day event is the country's largest educational session for organic agriculture. More than 170 vendors were at the MOSES conference this year bringing thousands of people to the La Crosse area all to learn about the growth of organic farming techniques.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baberÂ§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote!
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro...
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC