MOSES Conference wraps up at the La C...

MOSES Conference wraps up at the La Crosse Center

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

The three day event is the country's largest educational session for organic agriculture. More than 170 vendors were at the MOSES conference this year bringing thousands of people to the La Crosse area all to learn about the growth of organic farming techniques.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

La Crosse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need help finding a baberÂ§ Jan '17 Charles 1
We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote! Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... Sep '16 Parker Barnes 1
living arrangement Sep '16 Otis jr 56 1
Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09) Aug '16 Ed Rodriguez 15
See all La Crosse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search La Crosse Forum Now

La Crosse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

La Crosse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

La Crosse, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,017 • Total comments across all topics: 279,166,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC