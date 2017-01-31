Mayor Kabat says no to Trump's executive order to enforce immigration laws
But Mayor Tim Kabat says La Crosse will continue to be on the list of cities that won't comply with an executive order from President Donald Trump that mandates local police enforce federal immigration laws or risk federal grant funding. "We are not going to become a police state, where we're calling immigration and custom agents, if we do come across folks that are undocumented," Kabat said.
