La Crosse time capsule from 1960s, forgotten in courthouse wall, opened Thursday
After Jim Speropulos used a hand-held can opener to cut open the copper time capsule, revealed were books, 1960s newspapers and coins from that ear. The capsule also contained souvenirs from the old 1903 courthouse, including records of some county services that no longer exist.
