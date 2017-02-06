La Crosse man finally caught after shoplifting from Walmart on six different occasions
After being caught on surveillance on six different days shoplifting from Walmart, police finally caught Malcolm Tate on Sunday afternoon. Each of the six days Tate was in the store, he apparently had on the same sweatshirt and unique aviator hat as pictured above .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baberÂ§
|Jan 19
|Charles
|1
|We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote!
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro...
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC