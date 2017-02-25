Icy roads to blame for Vernon County accident
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred around 7:45 Friday night on Highway 27 just north of County Road X in the Town of Christiana. Christian Knutson, 24, of La Crosse was traveling southbound on Highway 27 when he lost control of his car due to icy conditions.
