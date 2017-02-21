Healthcare big topic at La Crosse town hall with Ron Kind on Wed.
While town halls across the country have many citizens firing back at their representatives, Democrat Ron Kind was greeted by a mostly friendly crowd Wednesday. Kind took questions from a group of about 300 people at the La Crosse Legion Hall.
Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
