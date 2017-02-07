Gov. Walker proposes 5% tuition cut for UW students
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker says he wants to cut University of Wisconsin System tuition by 5%, let students opt out of paying some fees and grant the system's request for additional state aid. The governor made the announcement at UW-La Crosse early Tuesday afternoon, saying the budget he releases Wednesday will call for cutting resident undergraduate tuition by 5%.
