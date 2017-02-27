Got milk? Number of Wisconsin Dairy Co-Ops are shrinking

The number of agriculture co-ops in Wisconsin dropped from 180 in 200 to just over 110 in 2015. An in depth look at those numbers show that in the same 15 year span, the number of dairy co-ops in Wisconsin have gone from 31 to 21. The decrease is due to merging and consolidation offers from larger corporations.

