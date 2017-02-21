Gary Padesky laps primary in La Crosse's 7th District
The first real test for a La Crosse city council incumbent this election season wound up being not much of one at all. Gary Padesky lapped the field in primary voting for the city's seventh district council race Tuesday, with triple the votes of the second-place finisher.
