Funeral being held Monday for transit guard killed in Denver
A funeral is planned Monday morning in Loveland for 56-year-old Scott Von Lanken, a former police officer in La Crosse, Wisconsin and pastor. He was working for a security contractor for the Denver area's Regional Transportation District Tuesday night when police say a 37-year-old Texan who had been recently been living in suburban Denver motel walked up from behind him, put a gun to his neck and something to the effect of "do what you are told" before firing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baberÂ§
|Jan 19
|Charles
|1
|We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote!
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro...
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC