Funeral being held Monday for transit guard killed in Denver

A funeral is planned Monday morning in Loveland for 56-year-old Scott Von Lanken, a former police officer in La Crosse, Wisconsin and pastor. He was working for a security contractor for the Denver area's Regional Transportation District Tuesday night when police say a 37-year-old Texan who had been recently been living in suburban Denver motel walked up from behind him, put a gun to his neck and something to the effect of "do what you are told" before firing.

