For 31st year, Viterbo students spend...

For 31st year, Viterbo students spending a night homeless

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WIZM-AM La Crosse

It's the 31st year Viterbo University students will simulate a night in the life of the homeless in La Crosse. If they were doing it tonight, it might not be that bad, as temperatures will only get down as low as 38 degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

La Crosse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need help finding a baberÂ§ Jan '17 Charles 1
We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote! Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... Sep '16 Parker Barnes 1
living arrangement Sep '16 Otis jr 56 1
Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09) Aug '16 Ed Rodriguez 15
See all La Crosse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search La Crosse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for La Crosse County was issued at February 22 at 4:17AM CST

La Crosse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

La Crosse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

La Crosse, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,725 • Total comments across all topics: 279,060,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC