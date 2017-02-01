Fight against human trafficking in La Crosse gets big donation
The New Horizons shelter in La Crosse has collected $10,00 from the Center of Chiropractic to help the organization's efforts in dealing with the impacts of human trafficking in the area. "We know it's happening and the task force is working to do anything that they can to educate the community that it's happening right here," Kappauf said, adding New Horizons helps about a dozen victims of human trafficking every year.
