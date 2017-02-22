Enjoying the warm temperatures along ...

Enjoying the warm temperatures along the Mississippi

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

"We said we need to get out today because the weather is so pretty and on a February day, who would know that we could get out and go for a nice walk today," said Marie French as she sat and enjoyed lunch with her friend, Marlene Dewald on a bench along the Mississippi River. Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden said it's very unusual to hit sixty degrees,"On Sunday we hit sixty-five degrees which established an all time high, February temperature and of course a record for that day."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

La Crosse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need help finding a baberÂ§ Jan '17 Charles 1
We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote! Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... Sep '16 Parker Barnes 1
living arrangement Sep '16 Otis jr 56 1
Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09) Aug '16 Ed Rodriguez 15
See all La Crosse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search La Crosse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for La Crosse County was issued at February 24 at 10:10AM CST

La Crosse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

La Crosse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

La Crosse, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,372 • Total comments across all topics: 279,121,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC