Enjoying the warm temperatures along the Mississippi

"We said we need to get out today because the weather is so pretty and on a February day, who would know that we could get out and go for a nice walk today," said Marie French as she sat and enjoyed lunch with her friend, Marlene Dewald on a bench along the Mississippi River. Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden said it's very unusual to hit sixty degrees,"On Sunday we hit sixty-five degrees which established an all time high, February temperature and of course a record for that day."

