Despite a short of $7 million from state, La Crosse Center renovations should be OK

1 hr ago

The La Crosse Center board had expected $12 million but, apparently, $5 million will be enough extra funding to accomplish the project which had a low figure of $35 million. "There was some fear that at $35 maybe one of those three functions would get hit a little bit," Center board president Brent Smith said of renovating the lobby, internal repairs and an expansion toward the river.

