City urges people to stay off trails

When the snow starts to melt and ground softens on the City of La Crosse trails, it gives way to a lot of clay. Sunshine Love, Forest Management Coordinator for the City of La Crosse Parks, Rec., and Forestry Department said when people actively take to the trails this time of year, they create divots which in turn lead to a number of problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.