City exploring expansion of river docking
La Crosse's City Council is considering a plan to expand capabilities for boat docking on the Mississippi River, including the possibility of larger cruise vessels being able to dock near the downtown. That's something the Convention and Visitors Bureau hopes will have a major effect on tourism.
