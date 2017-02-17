3 more great places to dine in La Crosse

A 119-year-old candy factory has been brilliantly reborn as a great-looking 67-room getaway, run by the same forward-thinking company behind the Hewing Hotel in Minneapolis. The hotel's brick-and-timbered restaurant - which overlooks the city's Riverside Park - takes an aims-to-please approach to breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, with winning results.

