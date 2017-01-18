YWCA Receives Big Gift
The La Crosse YWCA received a check in the amount of $14,500 from Toyota of La Crosse, the result of a holiday campaign by the auto dealership. The money raised will go directly into various YWCA programs which include advocacy mentoring for teens and housing for women and children.
