Viterbo to relive Martin Luther King's legacy

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

Coming up on Monday, the country will celebrate the legacy Martin Luther King, Jr. A group in La Crosse wants the community to be a part of that celebration with series of events at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 16 with a program to start at 7. Guest speaker Nucleus Johnson will reenact some of Dr. King's speeches in a performance called "Echoes of a King" while an award will be presented to a local figure who represents Dr. King's legacy in the La Crosse area.

