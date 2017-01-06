UW-La Crosse to host 'Innovation Generation' venture
Anne Hlavacka, Director of the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse said it's a way to explore the exciting and challenging world of entrepreneurship using instruction, innovation labs, field studies, and mentors. "Our Coulee Venture Program is targeted at high schools.
