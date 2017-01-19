UW-La Crosse resident assistants prepare for the semester
Winter break is coming to an end for UW-La Crosse students, which means moving back into the residence halls this coming weekend. Resident assistants are busy this week getting ready for students to move into the dorms by ensuring that all safety protocols are up to date, and by also making the halls feel like "home" for students by creating dorm decorations.
