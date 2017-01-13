Snow, ice build-up remains on sidewalks

"We probably average about one hundred calls a day, just if we got ice melt," said Bill Klein, Store Manager at ACE Hardware in La Crosse. Residents in the City of La Crosse struggling to clear their sidewalks after and snow hit the area earlier in the week and due to the timing of the storm, with many unable to shovel before it froze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.