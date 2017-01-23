Skepticism from city council on compa...

Skepticism from city council on company erecting multiple 75-foot cell towers in La Crosse

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: WIZM-AM La Crosse

There now appears to be more skepticism about cell phone towers in La Crosse after a meeting Monday drew attention to the 75-foot towers a company wants to erect around the city. "I've had some call drops, but I'm in the middle of a concrete building right now, speaking to you, so I don't have any problems with it," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

La Crosse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need help finding a baberÂ§ Jan 19 Charles 1
We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote! Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... Sep '16 Parker Barnes 1
living arrangement Sep '16 Otis jr 56 1
Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09) Aug '16 Ed Rodriguez 15
See all La Crosse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search La Crosse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for La Crosse County was issued at January 25 at 4:50AM CST

La Crosse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

La Crosse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

La Crosse, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,146 • Total comments across all topics: 278,232,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC