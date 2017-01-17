Settlement reached with 'Candy Man' at Tomah VA
A doctor accused of overprescribing painkillers to patients at the Tomah VA Medical Center has agreed to give up his medical license in Wisconsin. In exchange for surrendering his license and closing his private psychiatric practice in La Crosse, three complaints against David Houlihan will be dropped.
