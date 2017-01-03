Salvation Army ends longstanding no drink policy
Organization spokesman Nick Ragner said the organization will still evaluate those who come to the shelter and have been drinking and will allow them in "if they come in and don't seem like they're going to be doing harm to others or to themselves. We can still breathalyze somebody if they do come in and it seems necessary to do so."
