Onalaska police searching for wanted suspect

The Onalaska Police Department continues to search for a wanted suspect last seen Tuesday night in the area of Highway 16 and Highway 157. According to the department, at 4:21 on Tuesday afternoon, a call came in regarding an incident involving 33-year-old Joshua Kletzke in the Festival Foods Parking lot on Crossing Meadows Dr. Responding officers observed him flee the area in a vehicle.

