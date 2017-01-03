New La Crosse Fire Dept. storage buil...

New La Crosse Fire Dept. storage building could cost around $450,000

27 min ago Read more: WIZM-AM La Crosse

While the fire department in La Crosse is looking for a location to put a new fire station, plans are getting unveiled for a new storage building that could cost an estimated $450,000. It's meant to provide storage for some things the department has to keep outside but, apparently, it will also provide overflow space for equipment kept at current fire stations.

