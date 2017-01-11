New cell towers planned for La Crosse, public can have a say
A special meeting in La Crosse city hall this month will address possible concerns over a baker's dozen new cellular towers that a company wants to put up in the city. In a letter to the city, Jerod Hanaman from Mobilitie, says the new towers are due to an "insatiable demand for wireless service."
