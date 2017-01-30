Multiple staff, patients at Mayo in L...

Multiple staff, patients at Mayo in La Crosse could be affected by White House travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WIZM-AM La Crosse

About 80 staffers and 20 patients of Mayo Clinic may be affected by the new White House travel ban, temporarily preventing people in seven countries from coming to the U.S. Mayo CEO John Noseworthy says those patients and staffers have ties to the Middle Eastern countries affected by the travel restrictions ordered by President Donald Trump. Noseworthy does not know of any Mayo staffers traveling for businesses who would be affected by the travel rules, but some staff on personal travel could be restricted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

La Crosse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need help finding a baberÂ§ Jan 19 Charles 1
We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote! Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... Sep '16 Parker Barnes 1
living arrangement Sep '16 Otis jr 56 1
Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09) Aug '16 Ed Rodriguez 15
See all La Crosse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search La Crosse Forum Now

La Crosse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

La Crosse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

La Crosse, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,494 • Total comments across all topics: 278,430,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC