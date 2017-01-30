Multiple staff, patients at Mayo in La Crosse could be affected by White House travel ban
About 80 staffers and 20 patients of Mayo Clinic may be affected by the new White House travel ban, temporarily preventing people in seven countries from coming to the U.S. Mayo CEO John Noseworthy says those patients and staffers have ties to the Middle Eastern countries affected by the travel restrictions ordered by President Donald Trump. Noseworthy does not know of any Mayo staffers traveling for businesses who would be affected by the travel rules, but some staff on personal travel could be restricted.
