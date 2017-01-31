More parking spaces to open Downtown La Crosse
The ramp is located on the corner of Jay and 2nd Streets. The addition brings over 300 new parking spaces to Downtown La Crosse on Levels 4 and 5. The project started in June 2016 and cost about $5.5 million.
