Mobilitie LLC pulls request to install 13 cellular towers
The Board of Public Works held an open meeting Monday night to address questions and concerns around the installation of cell towers. Prior to the meeting, Mobilitie LLC and WITN LLC pulled their request to install 13 cell towers in the City of La Crosse, but that doesn't mean the discussion is completely over just yet.
