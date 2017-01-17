Meeting tonight on 75-foot tall cell towers that could go up in La Crosse
There's a meeting tonight on a proposal to put up 13 cell towers in La Crosse that would each stand 75 feet tall. "This would be by far taller than anything we would have currently in our neighborhoods," La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said of California-based Mobilitie's proposal.
