McKeeson closing La Crosse facility

McKeeson Corporation said Tuesday that it is closing its La Crosse distribution facility and laying off its workforce of 67 people. The company sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announcing the plan to close the facility at 3003 Airport Road by May 5. According to a letter from Pete Stone, McKeeson's Senior Vice President, Corporate Public Affairs, the first layoffs are slated to start on March 31 and continue into May. A copy of the letter is below.

