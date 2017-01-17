McKeeson closing La Crosse facility

McKeeson Corporation said Tuesday that it is closing its La Crosse distribution facility and laying off its workforce of 67 people. The company sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announcing the plan to close the facility at 3003 Airport Road by May 5. According to a letter from Pete Stone, McKeeson's Senior Vice President, Corporate Public Affairs, the first layoffs are slated to start on March 31 and continue into May. A copy of the letter is below.

