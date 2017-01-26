Man wanted in Onalaska crime captured in Minnesota
The 33 year old man on the run from police after threatening to shoot a woman in the Onalaska Festival Foods parking lot January 8th is in custody. Police say the suspect, 33 year old Joshua Kletzke took off in his car but soon crashed it into a snowbank.
