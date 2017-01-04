Macy's Valley View Mall store closing
After 37 years as one of the anchor stores of Valley View Mall, Macy's announced Wednesday that they are closing the store in 2017. According to a statement from the company, the La Crosse store is one of 100 closures around the country made by the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
