La Crosse looking into study to bring docking facility to Riverside Park
In February, the city council will consider a proposal to fund a $70,000 study on putting transient docks and a cruise ship landing on the city's riverfront. The study will gauge river currents and do river bottom soil samples along the park, as well as up both the Black and La Crosse rivers to see how intense and what direction the currents move.
