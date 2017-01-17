La Crosse looking into study to bring...

La Crosse looking into study to bring docking facility to Riverside Park

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WIZM-AM La Crosse

In February, the city council will consider a proposal to fund a $70,000 study on putting transient docks and a cruise ship landing on the city's riverfront. The study will gauge river currents and do river bottom soil samples along the park, as well as up both the Black and La Crosse rivers to see how intense and what direction the currents move.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

La Crosse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need help finding a baberÂ§ Jan 19 Charles 1
We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote! Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... Sep '16 Parker Barnes 1
living arrangement Sep '16 Otis jr 56 1
Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09) Aug '16 Ed Rodriguez 15
See all La Crosse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search La Crosse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for La Crosse County was issued at January 23 at 12:00AM CST

La Crosse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

La Crosse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

La Crosse, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,941 • Total comments across all topics: 278,162,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC