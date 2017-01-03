La Crosse Fire Chief Gregg Cleveland announces retirement
After 11 years of service in the city of La Crosse, Fire Chief Gregg Cleveland announced he will retire in June. Chief Cleveland began his career in La Crosse in May of 2006 when he was hired as fire chief.
