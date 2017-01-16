La Crosse couple reflects on tours with Ringling Brothers
With the Ringling Brothers Circus closing after 146 years, two La Crosse residents are reflecting on their time as part of the circus and what that closing means for future performers. Kenny and Brenda Ahern both performed for the Ringling Brothers Circus in the late 1980's.
