Info on La Crosse officers shooting man who attacked with logging chain took a week to be released
Information about the latest La Crosse police officer involved shooting has come out slower than the department itself would want, according to its assistant police chief. On WIZM Thursday afternoon, assistant chief Rob Abraham said the state office investigating the shooting is in charge of the pace of information released.
