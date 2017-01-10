Heavy, wet snow causes hazardous conditions

"Travel appropriately, have warm winter weather gear, be prepared in case you were to travel off the road or be involved in a motor vehicle accident," stressed Douglas Stavenau, Chief of Police for the City of La Crescent. The La Crosse County Public Safety Communications Department released a statement Tuesday afternoon advising that "hills, bridges, ride tops, overheads, exit and on ramps throughout La Crosse County have become icy/slippery and are causing hazardous driving conditions.

