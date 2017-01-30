Grand opening for new Sparta Gundersen Clinic
After a little over a year's construction, a grand opening celebration took place Monday for a brand new Sparta Gundersen Health Systems Clinic. The new 35,000 square foot building houses medical, vision and behavioral services under one roof with room for service expansion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baberÂ§
|Jan 19
|Charles
|1
|We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote!
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro...
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC