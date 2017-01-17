Former La Crosse Mayor honored with Martin Luther King Jr Leadership Award
A former La Crosse mayor with a history of social justice over a 40 year career was honored Tuesday night, receiving the Martin Luther King Jr Award for Leadership. After serving in the Wisconsin State Assembly for 16 years, John Medinger served as Mayor of La Crosse for two terms.
