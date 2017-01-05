Emergency Warming Center opens due to...

Emergency Warming Center opens due to bitterly cold temperatures

Thursday Jan 5

The La Crosse Police Department will open up the emergency north side warming center on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening due to the bitterly cold temperatures located at Station Two Community Center at 713 Saint James Street in La Crosse. The shelter opens at 7 p.m. and remains open until 8 a.m. the next morning.

La Crosse, WI

