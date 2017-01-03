Elementary students learn to cross country ski through Nordic Rocks program
Students at Summit Elementary School in La Crosse spent Tuesday learning to cross country ski, taking part in the Nordic Rocks program. The program is offered at the school this winter thanks to a partnership between Dahl Subaru, Live Well Winona and the "Nordic Rocks" School Program.
