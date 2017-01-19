Discussion surrounds more cell towers in La Crosse
A company called Mobilitie wants to install more cell towers to improve communication capabilities in the City of La Crosse. City Council Member Bob Seaquist said the nature of cell data is typically small, closely spaced towers with low power.
