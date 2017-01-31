Costly future ahead for La Crosse roads
We normally see potholes this time of year, but this season we're seeing a lot more of them due to extreme weather conditions. Potholes can lead to costly repairs for drivers and since long term solutions need to wait until winter is over, it could possibly get worse before it gets better.
