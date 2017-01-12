Cops searching for clues in Stein Hau...

Cops searching for clues in Stein Haus heist

Police are still searching for answers after the Stein Haus bar in downtown La Crosse got ripped off in an apparent overnight burglary earlier this month. Police say the one of the owners of the Stein Haus on Jay Street claims to be out close to four thousand dollars after two safes disappeared from the business overnight on January 3rd.

